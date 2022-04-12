Watch
Hungry javelina gets stuck in car, goes for ride in Arizona

A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside a car.
Posted at 4:56 AM, Apr 12, 2022
Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, about 10 miles south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon.

Deputies determined the car’s hatchback had been left open overnight.

The javelina had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos. The hatch closed, trapping it inside.

The animal then somehow bumped the car into neutral, causing it to roll down the driveway.

A deputy opened the hatch, and the uninjured javelina was able to run back into the wilderness.

