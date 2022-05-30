Hiker, Axel Brugere, reported missing in northern Arizona

Officials are looking for a man who became lost while hiking in northern Arizona.

Axel Brugere, 20, was reported missing last week, officials said Monday.

CCSO

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says Brugere reportedly became separated from a hiking companion in the area of A.B. Young Trail and East Pocket on May 27.

Brugere is reportedly unfamiliar with the area and may be lost.

Brugere was last seen wearing red shorts and is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 140 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO.