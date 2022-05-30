Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Hiker, Axel Brugere, reported missing in northern Arizona

Axel Brugere
CCSO
Axel Brugere
Posted at 1:30 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 16:35:58-04

Officials are looking for a man who became lost while hiking in northern Arizona.

Axel Brugere, 20, was reported missing last week, officials said Monday.

AXEL BRUGERE

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says Brugere reportedly became separated from a hiking companion in the area of A.B. Young Trail and East Pocket on May 27.

Brugere is reportedly unfamiliar with the area and may be lost.

Brugere was last seen wearing red shorts and is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 140 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.