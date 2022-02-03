High winds topple restaurant sign in Fort Mohave, Arizona, crushing vehicle

FORT MOHAVE, AZ — High winds caused a fast food restaurant sign to fall and crush a vehicle in northern Arizona earlier this week.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday the incident happened near Highway 95 and Aztec Road at a McDonald's restaurant.

The large restaurant sign fell on top of a customer's vehicle, but fortunately, no one was inside the car.

Photos posted by the sheriff's office showed the vehicle crushed underneath the weight of the metal sign, surrounded by broken window glass.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Facebook

No injuries were reported.

According to the National Weather Service, winds in the Laughlin/Bullhead City area Wednesday were as high as nearly 40 miles per hour with gusts over 50 miles per hour.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Thursday for the area and breezes are expected throughout the weekend.