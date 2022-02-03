Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

High winds topple restaurant sign in Fort Mohave, Arizona, crushing vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
car crushed
Posted at 10:12 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 12:14:40-05

FORT MOHAVE, AZ — High winds caused a fast food restaurant sign to fall and crush a vehicle in northern Arizona earlier this week.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday the incident happened near Highway 95 and Aztec Road at a McDonald's restaurant.

The large restaurant sign fell on top of a customer's vehicle, but fortunately, no one was inside the car.

Photos posted by the sheriff's office showed the vehicle crushed underneath the weight of the metal sign, surrounded by broken window glass.

car crushed by sign

No injuries were reported.

According to the National Weather Service, winds in the Laughlin/Bullhead City area Wednesday were as high as nearly 40 miles per hour with gusts over 50 miles per hour.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Thursday for the area and breezes are expected throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV