Handcuffed woman shoots deputy in hand at Arizona gas stop

Posted at 5:52 AM, Sep 08, 2021
KINGMAN, AZ — A handcuffed woman who was arrested with a gun at a highway gas station near Kingman managed to grab a revolver from a detective’s holster and shoot him in the hand before another officer tased her.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detective was treated at a local hospital Tuesday for a non-life-threatening hand injury.

Bullhead City police said they're investigating after deputies responded to reports of an erratic female with a gun inside the Maverick Country Store on U.S. 68 in Golden Valley.

Police say she was combative before officers arrested her for disorderly conduct with a weapon and resisting arrest.

Formal charges are pending.

