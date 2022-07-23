Grand Canyon South Rim implements water conservation measures

GRAND CANYON, AZ — Water restrictions are being implemented at the Grand Canyon South Rim.

National Park officials announced Friday that a mandatory Level 2 water conservation measure was put in place to diminish water resources.

A Level 2 measure means all concession operations must switch to disposable dishes and utensils, must change menus to use less water for food prep and dish-washing, must adopt low water use for hotel room cleaning, and must serve drinking water at restaurants by request only.

The mandate also includes a ban on the following:



Watering lawns/plants

Washing cars

Filling the sink with water while washing dishes

The mandate also includes musts for the following:



Report drips, leaks, or other water loss

Turn off water while brushing teeth, shaving, etc.

Running dishwashers with only full loads (in eco-mode if available)

Take shorter showers

All visitors and residents must implement water conservation measures immediately in homes, hotel rooms, and at the campgrounds.

A valve installed at Pipe Creek has failed, resulting in the inability to fully pressurize the Transcanyon Pipeline. A new valve will be installed, and research is underway to determine the cause of the failure. Water pressure is being continually monitored and gradually charged, and repairs are in progress.

Day hikers and backpackers should be prepared to carry all drinking water or be able to filter or treat creek water for drinking purposes as the South Rim is operating under water conservation measures.

Water at Phantom Ranch and North Rim are unaffected.

