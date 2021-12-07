Woman allegedly shoots Arizona man she met on Instagram

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office needs your help tracking down a woman who allegedly opened fire at a man she met on Instagram.

A man renting a condo in the Munds Park area, near Flagstaff, reported to authorities that he had been staying there with 22-year-old Lilly Beeler. He was apparently sleeping on the couch when he says Beeler shot at him twice, demanded property and money, and took off in a Lyft.

Provided by police

An extensive search was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Flagstaff Police Department for the suspect who had been dropped off on Woodlands Village Boulevard.

"There's people out there who look to harm - whether it be emotionally, financially, and physically - other people," says Lt. Charles Hernandez with Flagstaff Police Department.

Beeler is believed to be from the Las Vegas area and should be considered armed and dangerous. She was last seen wearing a black plaid shirt, blue jeans, red shoes, and was carrying a black Nike gym bag. The handgun she used is described as a silver and pink semiautomatic gun.

Provided by police

"If a person commits a crime and they feel like they got away with it, they may be more apt and inclined to commit the crime again," says Lt. Hernandez.

Flagstaff police say there are simple things you can do to keep safe, especially when meeting with new people.

"Make sure you meet in a public space initially, until you are comfortable with moving to a more intimate or private area. But, make sure you trust your gut instinct if you don't feel comfortable," says Lt. Hernandez.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in this matter. Anyone who has any information about the location of Beeler is asked to call Silent Witness at 928-774-6111 or call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.