Volunteers needed Saturday to help clean Tunnel Fire debris near Flagstaff

Many Flagstaff families are heartbroken as it sinks in their homes are gone.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 20, 2022
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Volunteers are needed to help clean up the destruction left behind by the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff.

Officials with Coconino County and United Way of Northern Arizona are asking for anyone available to help this Saturday, July 23.

Volunteers will help with debris removal in neighborhoods affected by the Tunnel fire in April.

Volunteers must be 18 years old.

Those who are able to make it must be wearing closed-toed shoes (no sandals), and should bring heavy-duty work gloves, a hat, sunscreen, and a refillable water bottle.

Long-sleeve shirts are also recommended for sun protection outdoors.

