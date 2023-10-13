Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Flagstaff on Tuesday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to northern Arizona next week.

The White House announced Friday that Vice President Harris would be continuing her “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour with a stop at Flagstaff’s Northern Arizona University.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“At each stop, the Vice President is focusing on key issues that disproportionately impact young people across America – from reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, mental health, and book bans,” the White House said in a press release.

The White House did not disclose further details about the event or if Harris would be making any other stops in Arizona during her visit.

President Joe Biden visited Arizona late last month.

Biden delivered a democracy-focused address paying tribute to the late John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential candidate who represented the state in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades.