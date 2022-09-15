US Marshals involved in Flagstaff shooting

FLAGSTAFF — The Flagstaff Police Department confirmed a shooting involving U.S. Marshals Wednesday afternoon.

Flagstaff police say the shooting happened near Route 66 and Fourth Street in a residential area.

State and federal officers were conducting a joint operation, according to Flagstaff police.

Details of the investigation have not been released.

It is unknown who was shot or if any injuries were sustained by officers.

Flagstaff police ask that the public avoids the area and that it will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

This is an ongoing investigation.