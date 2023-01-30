Student injured by peer with knife at Flagstaff middle school, police say

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Flagstaff police are investigating an aggravated assault that left a student with knife injuries at Mount Elden Middle School Monday morning.

Flagstaff Unified School District officials say the school was placed on lockdown after a student injured another student with a knife.

Officials say the students and knife were quickly secured before officers arrived and the injured student received medical attention. Neither Flagstaff police nor school officials elaborated on the severity of the student’s injuries.

One student was taken into custody and has been removed from the school.

Police will be continuing the investigation throughout the day Monday and will remain on campus for the time being.

The lockdown has since been lifted and replaced by a “Shelter in Place.”

No further information was immediately available.