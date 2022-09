FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Did you feel it? The United States Geological Survey says a minor earthquake was reported near Flagstaff Thursday night.

The 2.7-magnitude quake shook the area around 9 p.m., the USGS says.

It was centered near Walnut Canyon, east of Flagstaff.

Ten people reported feeling “light” shaking during the earthquake to USGS officials.

No damage was reported.