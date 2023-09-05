Search for missing 25-year-old kayaker at Lake Mary in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A search is underway for a 25-year-old man who is reported missing at Upper Lake Mary in the Flagstaff area.

At around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office responded to the south end of Upper Lake Mary for reports of a kayaker who fell into the water and did not resurface.

Authorities say the man was riding in a kayak and did not know how to swim. They also say he was not wearing a life jacket.

Minutes after receiving a 911 call from someone at the lake deputies began searching the water using kayaks and other means.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team was deployed to the area and searched the waters into the evening hours with no success of locating the man. The search was eventually called off for the night due to safety and environmental conditions, according to CCSO.

On Monday morning, the search resumed with the help of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

No other details have been released.