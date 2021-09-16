Watch
Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

Rick Hossman/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2005, file photo, with the North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Hossman, File)
Posted at 4:48 AM, Sep 16, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer. They found the remains of another person who authorities believe was last seen at the park in 2015.

The medical examiner's office is working to confirm the identity.

Park officials tentatively have identified the person as 56-year-old Scott Walsh.

Park spokeswoman Joelle Baird says Walsh had been living in Ecuador but had a driver's license out of Brooklyn, New York.

Park rangers recently linked prescriptions found in a day pack belonging to Walsh with identification in a jacket found with his remains.

