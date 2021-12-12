Watch
Ranchers find unidentified remains in rural area east of Flagstaff

Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:54 PM, Dec 12, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Sheriff officials are asking for the public's help identifying an unidentified man whose remains were found near Flagstaff earlier this year.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says ranchers found the remains of an unknown man in a rural area east of Flagstaff in January of 2021.

A forensic photo released by the sheriff's office shows a likeness of the unknown man.

12-12_CCSO_UnidentifiedMan.PNG

The photo provides an approximation of how the man looked based on the measurements and attributes of the recovered remains, sheriff officials said.

The hair style, eye color, and facial hair may have been different.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man is asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

