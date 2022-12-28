Power knocked out to hundreds of APS customers in Flagstaff area

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Power was knocked out to Flagstaff-area residents as a winter storm moved through dropping inches of snow.

At about noon Wednesday, APS reported more than 4,200 outages in Flagstaff.

At the same time, the areas of Munds Park and Mormon Lake, south of Flagstaff, saw an outage of more than 500.

APS reports the issue may have been caused by an unknown interference to a major power line. Workers have been dispatched to determine the cause of the outage.

Restoration is expected to be completed by about 3:30 p.m.