Grand Canyon helicopter crash: Survivors airlifted to Las Vegas hospital

We're working to gather more information after three people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon on Saturday evening.

GRAND CANYON WEST, AZ - Four people have been transported to a Las Vegas hospital following a deadly helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon on Saturday evening, according to Chief Francis E. Bradley of the Hualapai Nation Police Department. 

At 5:20 p.m., a Papillon Airways EC-130 helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers crashed near Quartermaster Canyon on the Hualapai Nation, Bradley said in a news release. 

Three passengers were confirmed dead. 

Bradley said the four survivors were airlifted from the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday to a Las Vegas hospital.

According to Bradley, rescue efforts were hindered by high winds, darkness and extremely rugged terrain where the crash is located. 

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

This is a developing breaking news story. We will update as more information comes into the newsroom.

 

