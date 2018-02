FLAGSTAFF, AZ - An adult man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Flagstaff on Friday night, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

Just before 9 p.m., police say they were contacted by a victim who reported that she was confronted by an armed man near Walnut Street and Coconino Avenue.

Responding officers located the man matching the description from the call.

Police say officers repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon and not to point it or wave it at anyone.

During the incident, the suspect pointed the firearm at a victim and officers, according to police.

Following several minutes of commands, police say officers discharged their weapons and the suspect fell.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or bystanders were hurt in the incident, according to police.

The shooting will be under investigation by the Northern Arizona Officer Involved Shoot Team.