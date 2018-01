FLAGSTAFF, AZ - A former Flagstaff teacher is accused of sexual conduct with a minor and child molestation.

On Sunday, Ted Komada was arrested for sexual conduct with a minor and was released from custody the following day. However, during the investigation, Komada was arrested a second time for alleged child molestation.

ARIZONA TEACHERS CONVICTED OF CRIMES, FIRED FROM JOBS

Flagstaff Police notified the Flagstaff Unified School District where Komada was a current employee. Komada resigned from his post with the district following his arrest.

The alleged abuse occurred off campus, authorities said. Komada is no longer allowed on district property as a result of the accusations.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Flagstaff Police Department or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.