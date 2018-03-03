Police asking for help after 'hysterical' mother calls Flagstaff store because she left son behind

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Police in Flagstaff are hoping someone recognizes people captured on surveillance footage after a "hysterical mother" called a grocery store after mistakenly leaving her son behind.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, the manager of a Safeway near Highway 89 and Railhead Avenue received a call from a woman who said she accidentally left her 6-year-old son Timmy at the store. At the time, Timmy was described as wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans.

When the manager told the woman he was going to reach out to police for help, the woman immediately hung up, police said.

Police officers responded to the grocery store but were unable to locate the mother and child, officials said. Officers combed through surveillance footage and found a child who matched the description provided by the woman.

Officers are hoping to speak with the people caught on surveillance to confirm that the child is OK.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Flagstaff Police Department or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.