PD: Two dead, one injured in Flagstaff murder-suicide

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A woman is hospitalized after a domestic violence shooting in Flagstaff left two people dead.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Flagstaff police were called to a home on Kaibab Lane for reports of someone trespassing.

When the first responding officer arrived, he heard a woman screaming from inside the residence. When he walked inside he found a woman, identified as Tiana Guglielmo, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer then found a man, identified as Ian Stutterheim, a friend and co-worker of Guglielmo, also with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Moments later, the officer located Kevin McManis with an obvious gunshot wound. Flagstaff police say his injury was self-inflicted.

During the investigation, officers learned Guglielmo and McManis were married but separated.

Guglielmo recently moved to the address on Kaibab, while McManis was living in a separate residence.

On Wednesday evening, McManis arrived at the home on Kaibab where he used a concrete block to force his way inside. Police say that's when he shot Stutterheim and then himself.

Guglielmo was taken to a hospital where her current condition is unknown.

No other details have been released.