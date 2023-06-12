NAU men's cross country team honored by President at White House

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Congratulations are in order for Northern Arizona University's men's cross-country team!

On Monday, the group traveled to Washington D.C. to celebrate an historic win at the White House, the team's first-ever visit.

The Lumberjacks won their third consecutive NCAA Men's Cross County National Championship, and their sixth in the last seven years, according to NAU.

At the White House, President Joe Biden hosted both men's and women's NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-23 season to celebrate their achievements.

A special celebration for a special accomplishment! 🤩



Men’s cross country celebrated their national title at the White House this morning!#RaiseTheFlag | #BigSkyXC pic.twitter.com/shdjavq59V — NAU Athletics (@NAUAthletics) June 12, 2023

NAU says five of their scorers earned All-American honors.

NAU scored a total of 83 points, initially tying with Oklahoma State but winning on the tie-break to bring home the National Champions title.

RANKS:

Nico Young - 2nd place

Drew Bosley - 3rd place

Santiago Gomez-Prosser - 19th place

Brodey Hasty - 25th place

George Kusche - 39th place