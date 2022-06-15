Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona NewsFlagstaff News

Actions

Museum Fire area flood siren to be tested Friday

ABC15 tours the damage left behind from the Museum Fire, and gets a look at what's being done to protect the area.
Museum Fire
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 17:01:17-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Residents in and around the Museum Fire flood area can expect newly installed sirens to sound Friday.

The City of Flagstaff says full-volume testing will take place in the Grandview Homes and Sunnyside neighborhoods between noon and 2 p.m. on June 17th.

During the test, residents can expect to hear an alarm sound, followed by a voice message that repeats three times in both English and Spanish, and will end with a wind-down siren.

The process may be repeated several times during the test.

RELATED: ‘Significant flood threat’ possible as Pipeline Fire burns parts of watersheds around Flagstaff

Officials say the test may be pushed back in the event of rain or impacts from the nearby wildfires.

The Museum Fire flood area is intended to supplement the Emergency Notification Alert text messages, and residents are encouraged to sign up for those alerts here.

You can read more about the Museum Fire flood area siren here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Welcome Javier Soto to ABC15!