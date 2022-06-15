Museum Fire area flood siren to be tested Friday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Residents in and around the Museum Fire flood area can expect newly installed sirens to sound Friday.

The City of Flagstaff says full-volume testing will take place in the Grandview Homes and Sunnyside neighborhoods between noon and 2 p.m. on June 17th.

During the test, residents can expect to hear an alarm sound, followed by a voice message that repeats three times in both English and Spanish, and will end with a wind-down siren.

The process may be repeated several times during the test.

Officials say the test may be pushed back in the event of rain or impacts from the nearby wildfires.

The Museum Fire flood area is intended to supplement the Emergency Notification Alert text messages, and residents are encouraged to sign up for those alerts here.

You can read more about the Museum Fire flood area siren here.