Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Flagstaff

Although there was no Powerball winner on Wednesday, one Flagstaff resident is walking around with $1 million
Charlie Neibergall/AP
In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 13:19:57-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Check your Powerball tickets, someone in Arizona could be holding a million-dollar winner!

The winning ticket was sold in Flagstaff at Maverik gas station located at 4190 East Butler Avenue, across from Foxglenn Park.

ABC15 spoke to John Gilliland, Lottery PIO who says the ticket contained five numbers, but no Powerball, and it has yet to be claimed.

It comes on the heels of the record-breaking Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight. The drawing for at least a $1.6 billion jackpot will be held at 8 p.m.

