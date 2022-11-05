Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Check your Powerball tickets, someone in Arizona could be holding a million-dollar winner!

The winning ticket was sold in Flagstaff at Maverik gas station located at 4190 East Butler Avenue, across from Foxglenn Park.

ABC15 spoke to John Gilliland, Lottery PIO who says the ticket contained five numbers, but no Powerball, and it has yet to be claimed.

It comes on the heels of the record-breaking Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight. The drawing for at least a $1.6 billion jackpot will be held at 8 p.m.