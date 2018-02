FLAGSTAFF, AZ - A 28-year-old man is in custody after a man was found dead in Kachina Village on Friday.

Collin Tarr of Kachina Village is being held on a $1,000,000 bond in connection with the crime.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, just before 4:45 p.m. deputies received a report of a fight in progress on Gambel Oak Trail.

As deputies arrived, they found a man lying in the middle of the roadway.

The victim was being guarded by an "aggressive dog" which was eventually removed by a neighbor, according to deputies.

The victim was pronounced dead following life-saving efforts from deputies and members of the Highlands Fire District.

Deputies say they were able to identify Tarr as a suspect in the case.

He was taken into custody and booked into jail on a count of homicide in the second degree.

No other suspects are believed to be involved in the incident, according to deputies.

No further information was immediately available.