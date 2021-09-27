Man arrested after crashing stolen delivery truck into Flagstaff Mall

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A man suspected of theft and burglary was arrested Monday after he drove a stolen delivery truck into the entrance of Flagstaff Mall, causing thousands of dollars in damage, and then attempted to break into a store, police said.

At approximately 10 a.m., a man ran a stolen FedEx delivery truck into the front entrance of the Flagstaff Mall, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

After attempting to break into the Dillard's, the man then fled through a service hallway, according to police.

The individual reportedly committed several other felony offenses, including thefts, burglaries and attempted residential burglaries in the area.

Total damages are estimated to cost tens of thousands of dollars, according to officials.

A burglary that occurred at Flagstaff Mall over the weekend appears to be unrelated to Monday's incident, according to police.

There is no longer an active threat to the community and an investigation is ongoing.

No information on the arrested individual was released.