Gov. Doug Ducey: Even if government shuts down, Grand Canyon will stay open

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Gov. Doug Ducey says travelers planning to visit the Grand Canyon shouldn't worry about changing plans as the possibility of a government shutdown looms.

The #GrandCanyon will not close on our watch. Period. If Washington,

DC won’t function. Arizona WILL. Don’t change your travel plans. Count on it. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 19, 2018

The Interior Department has said that if there is a government shutdown, up to 417 national park sites could be closed, though the Trump administration is going to "try to allow limited access wherever possible."

That position is a change from previous shutdowns, when most parks were closed and became high-profile symbols of dysfunction.

Spokeswoman Heather Swift said public roads that already open are likely to remain open, although services that require staffing and maintenance such as campgrounds, full-service restrooms and concessions won't be operating. Backcountry lands and culturally sensitive sites are likely to be restricted or closed, she said.

