Flood warnings, power outages, heavy rain in Flagstaff area

Jesse Sims
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 18:01:08-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Hundreds of residents are without power as heavy rain pours onto the Flagstaff area.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service which is expected to continue until about 4 p.m. MST.

As of 3 p.m., more than 400 APS customers were without power. APS says the outages were caused by "storm related conditions," and that once the storm passes and it's safe, crews will assess the damage and make repairs to restore power.

