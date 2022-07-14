Flash Flood Warning issued for Pipeline Burn Scar

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Heavy rain near the Pipeline Fire burn scar is causing concern for flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Pipeline Burn Scar as monsoon thunderstorms dump torrential rain on the area.

Flash Flooding Expected In Pipeline Fire Scar Flood Area, consisting of the Timberline, Wupatki Trails, Fernwood and Doney Park neighborhoods.



If indoors, shelter in place. If outdoors, get to high ground and do not enter drainages. — Coconino County Emergency Management (@coconinoem) July 14, 2022

They added that debris flow will be possible along Schultz Creek and Upper Rio de Flag.

Residents are being warned to quickly get away from creeks and washes. Drivers are also being urged to turn around if they see water covering a roadway, and not drive through it.