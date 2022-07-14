Watch Now
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pipeline Burn Scar

Posted at 11:37 AM, Jul 14, 2022
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Heavy rain near the Pipeline Fire burn scar is causing concern for flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Pipeline Burn Scar as monsoon thunderstorms dump torrential rain on the area.

They added that debris flow will be possible along Schultz Creek and Upper Rio de Flag.

Residents are being warned to quickly get away from creeks and washes. Drivers are also being urged to turn around if they see water covering a roadway, and not drive through it.

