FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Several schools in Flagstaff were placed on lockdown Thursday following a threat posted on social media.

Around 11 a.m., Flagstaff police were notified after a person sent a Snapchat to a friend threatening to "shoot up a school," a police spokesperson said.

During the investigation, it was discovered a student at Mount Elden Middle School sent the Snapchat, officials said.

As a precaution, several area schools were placed on lockdown and the suspect was interviewed by police and released to a parent.

Authorities discovered that the student did not have any firearms and his property on campus was searching and a K-9 was run through the school.

Officers are continuing to patrol the school but no further information was immediately available.