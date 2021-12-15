Flagstaff receives a blanket of snow overnight

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Snow finally hit Flagstaff at the stroke of midnight.

Seven-year-old Sage Matthews was waiting for it, and she enjoyed every bit. "What do you have in your hand?" asked ABC15 reporter Ashley Paredez.

"A snowball," responded Sage Matthews, seven years old.

It was a special moment between her and her father. He brought the family to Flagstaff to celebrate his birthday.

"Just those memories, especially in the Christmas time, that's why we came up here," said Jace Matthews, from Buckeye.

Before the winter storm hit, the city was preparing with ADOT snowplows heading toward the freeway. Downtown businesses were doing the same.

"I mean, definitely, we've got the salt already out here. Make sure it's shoveled in the morning," said Kiona Pebles, store employee at Sweet Shoppe Candy Store.

They were preparing not just for the snow but, the strong winds.

"Most of the time, we just kind of bring in everything that's outside just so it doesn't get destroyed," said Pebles.

Employees at the Sweet Shoppe Candy Store say this time of year is when they see a boost in sales and holiday spirit.

“I think the more snow, the bigger the attraction is because, more skiing, more tubing, more snowmen," says Mikal Antunez, business owner.

That's exactly why many people drove up from Phoenix.

"Well, we're going to have fresh powder on the slopes so, when we fall it doesn't hurt as much," said one tourist.