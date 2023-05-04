Watch Now
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport runway to close for a week in July

The closure means no commercial air service will be available at the airport during that time
Posted at 9:27 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 12:27:25-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The runway at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport will be shut down for a week this summer for maintenance work.

The closure will run from July 9 through July 15.

The closure is necessary for pavement maintenance work on the runway.

During this time, commercial passenger service and fixed-wing aircraft operations will not be available.

Helicopter operations at the airport will not be affected.

Passengers who booked travel out of the airport during that time frame and have not received a revised itinerary should contact American Airlines.

