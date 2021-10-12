Flagstaff preparing for first snowfall of the season

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Flagstaff is preparing for what may turn into its first snowfall of the season.

As you look around in the city’s downtown streets, you will quickly see the change of color in the trees.

The beautiful yellows, reds, and orange leaves are starting to fall as the wind moves in, ahead of the storm.

And while it may look like fall around town, it feels like winter with temperatures expected to get down into the teens over the next couple of days.

The Department of Public Works is fine-tuning street sweepers and snowplows ahead of what they expect to be a rain and possible snow event.

“This one’s got us a little more heightened,” said Scott Overton.

Scott Overton is the Director of Public Works for the City of Flagstaff. He says it’s always better to be safe than sorry. “We know these early season storms can catch us off guard as well. So, here at Flagstaff, we’ve started dressing out some plow trucks and having some operators preparing for some response,” he added.

Zoe Rondeau is visiting from Tempe. She says she had no idea snow could come this early to Flagstaff. “We were like... what? It’s going to snow in October? That’s so crazy so hopefully, we can see it,” said Rondeau.

Her boyfriend, Cameron Mack, says he’s been waiting for temperatures to drop for a while now. “Oh my gosh. Like six... eight months at least. It’s a nice change of pace in the weather,” he told ABC15.

Amelia Thomas is also visiting from the Valley. She says it feels nice to finally be able to bundle up. “It’s actually nice to get to utilize my full wardrobe. My winter wardrobe,” said Thomas.

Evan and Cameron Franklin moved to Flagstaff in March. They say they’re ready for some snow. “We never lived in a place with a real winter, so that’ll be really fun,” said Evan

“This is my first day I pulled this coat out so...” added his wife, Cameron. “Bring out the warm clothes,” Evan told ABC15.

Overton with Flagstaff Public Works says, should it snow in Flagstaff, you should stay off the roads, but if you have to go out-- drive slowly and pay attention.

“Take some time. Use some extra caution, and just be aware of your surroundings and the change in weather conditions,” said Overton