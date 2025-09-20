Flagstaff police officer involved in fatal crash on Butler Avenue

FLAGSTAFF — A crash early Saturday morning in Flagstaff left one man dead and sent a police officer to the hospital.

The two-car crash happened just after 7:30 a.m.

According to officials, a Flagstaff police officer was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles involved.

Emergency crews began lifesaving efforts on both the officer and the other driver, a man whose identity has not yet been released.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center and is still receiving emergency care.

Investigators with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are now handling the case to determine exactly what led up to the crash.

Flagstaff Police say their internal team will also conduct a separate review.