Flagstaff PD looking for suspect in Sunday homicide investigation

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Homicide detectives are looking to speak with a man in connection to a Sunday murder.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, Flagstaff police officers located the body of Jason Maloney in a truck parked near 6th Avenue and Center Street.

Maloney was found to have injuries consistent with homicide, announced Flagstaff PD officials.

Authorities are looking to speak with Darren Ayzie who has been identified as an "investigative lead." Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or know where he is call Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

