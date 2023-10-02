Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona NewsFlagstaff News

Actions

Flagstaff PD looking for suspect in Sunday homicide investigation

If you see or know where Darren Ayzie is call Flagstaff PD
Flagstaff Police Department
Copyright 2011 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Flagstaff Police Department
<p>Flagstaff police badge</p>
Flagstaff Police Department
Posted at 11:36 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 14:36:35-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Homicide detectives are looking to speak with a man in connection to a Sunday murder.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, Flagstaff police officers located the body of Jason Maloney in a truck parked near 6th Avenue and Center Street.

Maloney was found to have injuries consistent with homicide, announced Flagstaff PD officials.

Authorities are looking to speak with Darren Ayzie who has been identified as an "investigative lead." Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or know where he is call Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!