Flagstaff PD looking for shooting suspect

Flagstaff Police Department
Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 16:48:44-04

FLAGSTAFF — Flagstaff police have identified Juan Bernardo Valenzuela-Santa Cruz as a suspect from a shooting Saturday night.

Cruz allegedly got in an argument with someone at a house in Flagstaff and one person was shot. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe Cruz as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, 5'7" and weighing 130 pounds.

It is believed that Cruz is still armed.

If located, please contact Detective Nick Oliver — 928-679-4098, joliver@flagstaffaz.gov — or Detective Joe Gilbert — 928-679-4120, jdgilbert@flagstaffaz.gov.

