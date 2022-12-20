Flagstaff PD considering new policies after outside audit, ABC15 investigation

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Flagstaff Police Department is considering new policies and procedures regarding human trafficking and prostitution in the wake of an ABC15 Investigation.

The city paid for an outside review after ABC15 exposed how undercover Vice officers went into massage parlors and allowed themselves to be sexually touched.

Experts on human and sex trafficking reviewed some of the reports and body camera footage and told ABC15 the officers appear to have missed multiple ‘red flags.’

Two Valley consultants, both retired command staff with Phoenix PD, found Flagstaff PD had “no policies regarding vice or prostitution investigations” which was “inconsistent with generally accepted practices.”

The consulting group recommended Flagstaff:

Implement more extensive policies for undercover operations. “Areas such as surveillance, legal issues and limitations [need] to be addressed.”



Develop policies and procedures for prostitution and trafficking investigations, if the department plans to pursue similar operations in the future

Or enter into an agreement with a neighboring agency that already has a unit better equipped at these investigations.

At a recent city council meeting, a number of council members acknowledged this is just the first step.

“We really need a full hands-on-deck approach to really overturn, and correct this ship, this wrong,” said Adam Shimoni, a Flagstaff councilman who is on his way out of office. “We have a lot of work to do, and we are only scratching the surface.”

The city council also heard from advocates for human trafficking survivors who have already presented the city manager, police chief, and council with a proposed city ordinance. They also offered to partner with the city on more victim-centered training for officers.

The city manager said they will be considering both in the near future.