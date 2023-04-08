Flagstaff officials warn of snow melt that could cause flooding in coming days

FLAGSTAFF — City officials are warning that a broken culvert could lead to more flooding in the Flagstaff area as the temperatures warm up in the coming days.

In a press release, the city said that the culvert that runs underneath Highway 180 is damaged and partially blocked which may lead to higher levels of runoff in nearby neighborhoods.

“Predicted warm temperatures in the coming days will create the potential for rapid snowmelt in the Rio de Flag watershed draining from the San Francisco Peaks, raising the risk of flooding in the Coconino Estates neighborhood. Please note that the Schultz Creek Detention Basins are functioning as designed,” the release said.

ABC15 has learned that the culvert is 48” in diameter, “about 30 feet into the culvert, it appears that tree roots or branches have crushed and partially blocked pipe, reducing capacity by an estimated two-thirds,” an ADOT spokesperson said by email.

On Thursday night, ADOT started using a pump to drain water out of the culvert.

“With an emergency procurement, ADOT has engaged a contractor to begin work Monday to either repair the pipe in place or, if needed, excavate and replace a portion of the pipe,” an ADOT spokesperson added.

The runoff will be coming down areas scarred by the Pipeline Fire last year.

“ADOT is working closely with the City of Flagstaff on a project to install a new drainage culvert across US180 and a new channel to the Rio de Flag,” read an email.

Self-fill sandbags and a limited supply of pre-made sandbags are available at the Aztec Street location (in Thorpe Park, in the parking lot by the softball fields) and at the Coconino County Health and Human Services building (2625 N King St.) for residents who feel they need mitigation. The city and the Coconino County Flood Control District are monitoring sandbag supply levels at these sites and will restock them if supplies run low. Please note that the sandbag station previously located at the Schultz Y has been closed.

A city spokesperson said that additional mitigation is not recommended at this time. “Sandbags should not be placed around property lines as this can create an adverse impact to neighboring homes. Sandbags should only be used near doors and windows of homes.”

Residents who have questions about flooding or sandbags can contact the city’s water services request line at 928-213-2102.