Man with screwdriver shot, killed by Coconino County deputy in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A man is dead after a shooting involving Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies and Flagstaff police.

At about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Flagstaff officers were called to the intersection of Highway 89 and Cummings Street for reports of a man breaking into a gas station.

Travis and Heidi Foster

The man reportedly entered the business and took items from the store, according to a release from the Flagstaff Police Department.

At the same time, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area at a nearby business.

When police officers arrived they located the man in the middle of the intersection.

Flagstaff PD officials claim the man pulled out a screwdriver and “advanced towards the officer in a threatening manner.”

At that point, the officer pulled out his Taser and the man ran away.

When CCSO deputies arrived they ordered the man to stop and drop the screwdriver, but then he again ran away and crossed the road.

Officers and deputies ran after him and surrounded him and continued ordering him to drop the object. That’s when police officials claim he charged toward a deputy.

At that point, a Flagstaff officer deployed his Taser. At the same time, shots were fired by a CCSO deputy.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

The Northern AZ Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating.

No other information has been released.