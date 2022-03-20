Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona NewsFlagstaff News

Actions

Flagstaff bar brawl turned shooting leaves 1 dead Sunday

PD: Teen charged as adult in Flagstaff homicide
ABC15
PD: Teen charged as adult in Flagstaff homicide
Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 17:49:26-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A bar fight in Flagstaff turned deadly, killing one man early Sunday morning.

According to police, a large crowd of people were physically fighting outside of Collins Irish Pub and Grill when 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson was shot and killed.

Police arrested 26-year-old Treysean Michael Anthony Ware.

Witnesses say Jackson and Ware were fighting when Ware pulled out a gun and shot Jackson twice.

Jackson was immediately transported to the hospital where he later died.

Ware faces charges of 2nd degree homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon and drug charges.

No other information has been released on what caused the argument or if there are any other suspects.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to watching the Oscars March 27 at 5pm on ABC15 Arizona