Flagstaff bar brawl turned shooting leaves 1 dead Sunday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A bar fight in Flagstaff turned deadly, killing one man early Sunday morning.

According to police, a large crowd of people were physically fighting outside of Collins Irish Pub and Grill when 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson was shot and killed.

Police arrested 26-year-old Treysean Michael Anthony Ware.

Witnesses say Jackson and Ware were fighting when Ware pulled out a gun and shot Jackson twice.

Jackson was immediately transported to the hospital where he later died.

Ware faces charges of 2nd degree homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon and drug charges.

No other information has been released on what caused the argument or if there are any other suspects.

This incident remains under investigation.