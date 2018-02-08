DPS: Two troopers involved in crash with injuries along I-17 near Flagstaff

Authorities say two Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers have been injured in a car crash on Interstate 17 in the Flagstaff area.

DPS officials say the accident occurred Thursday morning near Kachina Village, but they didn't immediately release any details.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the accident appeared to involve a small box truck that crashed and overturned in the median and possibly a minivan that had traveled up the hill on the Kachina Village side of the freeway.

DPS says one of the southbound lanes of I-17 has been closed due to the crash.

