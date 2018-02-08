DPS: Two troopers involved in crash with injuries along I-17 near Flagstaff

Associated Press
12:52 PM, Feb 8, 2018
44 mins ago
flagstaff | northern arizona
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Authorities say two Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers have been injured in a car crash on Interstate 17 in the Flagstaff area.    

DPS officials say the accident occurred Thursday morning near Kachina Village, but they didn't immediately release any details.    

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the accident appeared to involve a small box truck that crashed and overturned in the median and possibly a minivan that had traveled up the hill on the Kachina Village side of the freeway.    

DPS says one of the southbound lanes of I-17 has been closed due to the crash.

Check current traffic conditions HERE.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ