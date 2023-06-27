Coconino County to test siren alert system in Flagstaff Thursday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — This is only a test! Residents in the Flagstaff area will hear a full-volume siren on Thursday as Coconino County officials test the Museum Fire flood area alert system.

Testing will begin at 9 a.m. and continue through 10 a.m., on Thursday, June 29.

The test is scheduled to confirm the proper installation of updates to the siren system. The update includes the addition of Navajo language translation to the broadcast messaging.

During testing, residents in the Grandview Homes and Sunnyside neighborhoods, and possibly others, will hear an alarm sound, followed by a voice message repeated three times in English, Spanish and Navajo.

The alert will end with a wind-down siren sound signifying the end of the message.

Officials note, in a real emergency situation the wind-down siren does NOT indicate the end of a flood-related threat.

To hear the siren sounds that will be used or to read more about the Museum Fire flood area siren alerting system, click here.