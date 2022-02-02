Alleged road rage driver killed in crash near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Police are investigating a traffic death as a possible road rage incident in Flagstaff.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Townsend-Winona Road and Oakwood Pines for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Once deputies arrived on the scene they located a Ford Explorer and a Chevy Equinox as the vehicles involved.

Deputies rendered life-saving measures on the driver of the Explorer but he died at the scene. The driver of the Equinox suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.

During the investigation, deputies learned the driver of the Explorer, who has been identified as 72-year-old Jack Kimball of Flagstaff, was reported as a reckless driver to the Flagstaff Police Department at 10:20 a.m. in the area of Lucky and Huntington.

The initial investigation indicated the Explorer had gotten into a road rage incident with the Equinox.

The Explorer, who was reportedly following the Equinox, was driving on the right shoulder of Townsend-Winona Road in an attempt to overtake the Equinox.

The Explorer drove alongside the Equinox on the shoulder of the road and started to slam into the right side of the Equinox, forcing both vehicles to lose control, cross over the westbound lanes, and crash into a bar ditch, according to CCSO.

It's unclear if the driver of the Equinox will face any charges.

The incident is still under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.