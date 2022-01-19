Watch
Airman to be sentenced in Arizona in Mennonite woman's death

AP
FILE - A photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Mark Gooch. Gooch, an Air Force airman, was arrested Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the death of a Mennonite woman Sasha Krause whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona. Gooch was found guilty of first-degree murder and will be sentenced Jan. 19, 2022. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP,File)
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jan 19, 2022
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — An Air Force airman convicted of kidnapping and killing a Mennonite woman is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Arizona.

Mark Gooch faces up to life in prison for the death of Sasha Krause.

The 27-year-old woman disappeared from a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico in January 2020.

Her body was found more than a month later in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, Arizona. She had been shot in the head.

The two didn't know each other but both grew up in Mennonite communities — Krause in Texas and Gooch in Wisconsin.

Krause joined the church, but the 22-year-old Gooch rejected the faith.

