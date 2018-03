FLAGSTAFF, AZ - A 335-acre wildfire burning north of Flagstaff is believed to have been started by a drone.

The Coconino National Forest says a drone landed in the area southeast of Kendrick Park and caught fire. The operator of the drone could not put the fire out as it quickly spread.

Approximately 30 firefighters are working on the ground to stop the fire, which sparked around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday.

WILDFIRE: Kendrick FirešŸ”„ 50+ acres - near Kendrick Park by Forest Roads 514 & 524 intersectionšŸ”„moving east towards U.S. Hwy 180/ChapelšŸ”„Joint operations with Summit Fire 30 firefighters in the area, BE CAREFUL in SMOKE @Arizona_DPS @ArizonaDOT @CoconinoSheriff @CityofFlagstaff pic.twitter.com/3c5udLAmVs — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) March 6, 2018

Officials say smoke from the fire may limit visibility on U.S. Highway 180 and other local roads in the area.

Firefighters have stopped forward progress on the fire, which is expected to continue burning overnight.