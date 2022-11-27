Flagstaff couple goes missing in Mexico

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Authorities are searching for a Flagstaff couple reported missing in Mexico.

According to a GoFundMe page for the couple, Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim went missing during a kayaking trip near Rocky Point on Thursday.

COORDINAN BÚSQUEDA

Protección Civil Sonora mantiene coordinación con la Secretaría de Marina y autoridades municipales en la búsqueda de dos personas de origen estadounidense desaparecidas en Puerto Peñasco, luego de un paseo en kayak. (1) pic.twitter.com/gvyfgPJDaS — Protección Civil Sonora (@cepcsonora) November 26, 2022

According to the GoFundMe, strong winds came up on the couple and their daughter Lux while they were kayaking. Allen reportedly took Lux to shore and then went back out to help Kim. Neither have been seen since.

As of Saturday, the couple had still not been located.

Local authorities in Mexico say they are coordinating with the Navy and the Secretary of Public Security to search for the couple.