Flagstaff couple goes missing in Mexico

A Flagstaff couple is missing after a kayaking trip in Mexico. Crews continue to search after they went missing Thursday.
Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim
Posted at 5:41 AM, Nov 27, 2022
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Authorities are searching for a Flagstaff couple reported missing in Mexico.

According to a GoFundMe page for the couple, Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim went missing during a kayaking trip near Rocky Point on Thursday.

According to the GoFundMe, strong winds came up on the couple and their daughter Lux while they were kayaking. Allen reportedly took Lux to shore and then went back out to help Kim. Neither have been seen since.

As of Saturday, the couple had still not been located.

Local authorities in Mexico say they are coordinating with the Navy and the Secretary of Public Security to search for the couple.

