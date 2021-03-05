FD: One person extricated after crashing into ravine near I-17 and Sunset Point

Fire crews conducted a rescue on a trapped motorist in a ravine on Interstate 17 near Sunset Point Thursday night.

Crews with Daisy Mountian, Phoenix, Mayer fire and DPS worked to rescue the person who was trapped after landing about 200 feet into a ravine.

Daisy Mountain fire officials say one person was extricated and transported to a hospital following the crash.

Details surrounding this crash are not yet known at this time.