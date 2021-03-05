Menu

FD: One person extricated after crashing into ravine near I-17 and Sunset Point

Fire crews conducted a rescue on a trapped motorist in a ravine on Interstate 17 near Sunset Point Thursday night.
Posted at 10:16 PM, Mar 04, 2021
Crews with Daisy Mountian, Phoenix, Mayer fire and DPS worked to rescue the person who was trapped after landing about 200 feet into a ravine.

Daisy Mountain fire officials say one person was extricated and transported to a hospital following the crash.

Details surrounding this crash are not yet known at this time.

