Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

FBI arrests Snowflake man who refused to give up live grenade

items.[0].image.alt
Navajo County Sheriff's Office
grenade Navajo County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:04:16-05

SNOWFLAKE, AZ — A man in the town of Snowflake is in FBI custody after a live grenade was found in his RV.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Tuesday of the 61-year-old man.

Authorities received a call Jan. 2 about a possible explosive device at the man’s home. They spoke to the man, who admitted to possessing a live grenade. He then threatened to make another one if they seized it.

Sheriff’s deputies returned the next day with a search warrant. They found the grenade.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for the man Thursday.

He surrendered to the FBI without incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News Literacy Week: Becoming a smarter, more active news consumer