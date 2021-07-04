Evacuations issued as Tiger Fire burns east of Crown King

CROWN KING, AZ — Evacuation orders have been issued as the Tiger Fire burns east of Crown King.

On Sunday, Arizona Emergency Information Network tweeted the following information regarding the evacuations:

GO: Horsethief Basin. SET: Lorena Gulch Cabins. READY: Crown King, Cleator and Black Canyon City

Fire officials said Sunday that the fire has grown to 9,800 acres in size and is burning 11 miles east of Crown King.

The fire reportedly began on June 30 and it sparked due to lightning.

As wildfires continue to burn throughout Arizona, several national forests have been closed due to increased fire danger.