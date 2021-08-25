Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Emergency declaration for Coconino County over flood damage

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Flagstaff flooding
Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 18:30:20-04

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an emergency declaration for Coconino County after heavy rain last week caused major flood damage to homes, neighborhoods, and private property.

Ducey says damage caused by post-wildfire flooding has taken a severe toll on parts of northern Arizona county.

Up to 3.3 inches of rain fell on the Museum Fire burn scar and surrounding areas in Coconino County on Aug. 17.

Severe post-fire floods have impacted local communities causing damage to private property, public buildings and infrastructure, and roadway and drainage system damages.

Ducey also has requested additional resources to assist with cleanup efforts in the town of Gila Bend after recent flooding left two people dead and damaged hundreds of homes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get more news at your fingertips! Follow ABC15 Arizona on TikTok!