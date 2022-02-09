Dog rescued off a mountain cliff in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, AZ — Goldie is safe and sound, back at home, after a wild rescue Tuesday morning in Cottonwood.

The owner says she had run off two days ago, chasing javelina, and ended up lost.

A local search and rescue group got a call about a neighbor reporting to have heard a dog crying. The team was able to locate 'Goldie,' turns out she had climbed up the side of a mountain.

It's hard to see, but if you look closely, the white spot in the middle of this photo is the bucket of food rescuers were able to get to Goldie, while she was sitting on the edge of the mountain.

It was too dark to rescue her Monday night so, rescuers dropped down some food and water. The rescue group had posted the situation on social media and thankfully, the owner was alerted that his dog had been found. Early Tuesday morning, rescuers were able to instruct the owner on the safest route to get to Goldie.

"She was so happy to see him. She was just wagging her tail, happy to see her owner, and she finally crossed the threshold. As soon as she crossed that part, she just followed him right down," says Katrina Karr, Yavapai Humane Trappers Animal Search and Rescue.

The mountain is located not far from where the owner lives. We're told Goldie is pretty exhausted after this entire ordeal, but healthy.